CM Yogi Welcomes Nirbhaya Convicts' Hanging, Calls For Creation Of A 'conscious Society'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reacted to the hanging of all four death row convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case by stating that a new chapter was added to the inspiring pages of justice.

The Chief Minister's Tweet roughly translates as, "Today, a new chapter has been added to the inspiring pages of justice. Today is the day to be committed to the female identity of the Indian public for the protection and respect of women. By imbibing the spirit of a 'strong women-capable society', we must create a conscious society towards women's interests."

आज न्याय के प्रेरणादायक पृष्ठों में एक अध्याय और जुड़ गया।

आज का दिन नारी सुरक्षा व सम्मान के प्रति संवेदित भारतीय जनमानस के लिए स्त्री अस्मिता हेतु कृतसंकल्पित होने का है।



'सशक्त महिला-समर्थ समाज' की भावना को आत्मसात कर,हमें महिला हितों के प्रति एक सजग समाज की रचना करनी होगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 20, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reacted to the hanging of the Nirbhaya rape and murder case convicts and stated that "justice had finally prevailed." All four convicts in the Delhi 2012 rape and murder case were finally hung to death in Tihar jail at 5.30 am after a long-drawn and exhaustive judicial procedure. Responding to their hanging, PM Modi said that ensuring the "dignity and safety of women was of utmost importance." He also remarked that people should focus on building a nation where there is "women empowerment and emphasis on equality and opportunity."

Justice has prevailed.



It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women.



Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

Nirbhaya Convicts Hanged

Seven years and three months after, on March 20 the four convicts in the Delhi 2012 rape and murder case were hanged to death in Tihar jail. This was the first time that four men were executed together in Tihar Jail, South Asia's largest prison complex that houses more than 16,000 inmates.

A guard of not less than 10 constable, wardens, and two head constables, head wardens or an equal number from the prison armed guard, were also present, it states. Meanwhile, hundreds of people had gathered outside the Tihar central jail ahead of the execution on Friday morning to celebrate.

