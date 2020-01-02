The Debate
UP CM Yogi & Mayawati On Same Page, Turn Up Heat On Priyanka Vadra Over Kota Infant Deaths

General News

As two more children died in the JK Lon hospital in Rajasthan's Kota district on Thursday, taking the death toll to 102, UP CM Adityanath has slammed Congress

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kota

As two more children died in the JK Lon hospital in Rajasthan's Kota district on Thursday, taking the death toll to 102, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has slammed the Congress. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Yogi Adityanath said that the death of as many as 102 children in Kota is very sad and heart-wrenching. "It is extremely upsetting that Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra, despite being a woman, could not understand the grief of mothers who have lost their children," he said. 

'She just wants to do politics'

Criticizing the Congress govt in Rajasthan and its Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Adityanath said, "The apathy, insensitivity, irresponsible attitude and the silence of the Congress Government in Rajasthan and CM Ashok Gehlot is sad." Targeting Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra Gandhi, the UP CM said, "Mrs Vadra, instead of doing a political gimmick in UP, would have met those poor mothers who lost their children only because of the negligence of their party's government, then those families would have got some solace." He added, "She is not worried about anyone, nor she has any sympathy, she does not want to do public service but just politics." 

READ | Kota Infant deaths: Govt panel gives docs clean chit, says hospital needs improvement

READ | BJP MPs visit Kota hospital where 91 infants have died, expose poor hospital conditions

Earlier in the day, BSP chief Mayawati slammed Ashok Gehlot and his state government over the death of children in Kota. In a series of tweets, Mayawati said that the death of 100 innocent children in the Kota district of Congress-ruled Rajasthan is very sad and painful. She added that despite this, "CM Ashok Gehlot and his government still remain insensitive and irresponsible towards it, which is extremely condemnable." Mayawati also questioned Priyanka Vadra's silence over the issue and asked the people of UP to be "alert". Mayawati said, "If Priyanka Vadra Gandhi does not meet the mothers of the deceased children in Kota because then meeting the families of victims in UP will only be considered as her "political interest" and "blatant drama".

READ | Kota infant deaths: Broken windows, shortage of staff, pigs in hospital campus says NCPCR report

READ | Mayawati slams Priyanka Vadra's silence over Kota deaths, alleges hypocrisy and negligence

