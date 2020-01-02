UP CM Yogi & Mayawati On Same Page, Turn Up Heat On Priyanka Vadra Over Kota Infant Deaths

As two more children died in the JK Lon hospital in Rajasthan's Kota district on Thursday, taking the death toll to 102, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has slammed the Congress. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Yogi Adityanath said that the death of as many as 102 children in Kota is very sad and heart-wrenching. "It is extremely upsetting that Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra, despite being a woman, could not understand the grief of mothers who have lost their children," he said.

कोटा में करीब 100 मासूमों की मौत बेहद दुःखद और हृदय विदारक है। माताओं की गोद उजड़ना सभ्य समाज,मानवीय मूल्यों और संवेदनाओं पर धब्बा है।



अत्यंत क्षोभ है कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी,कांग्रेस महासचिव श्रीमती प्रियंका वाड्रा महिला होकर भी माताओं का दुःख नहीं समझ पा रहीं। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 2, 2020

'She just wants to do politics'

Criticizing the Congress govt in Rajasthan and its Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Adityanath said, "The apathy, insensitivity, irresponsible attitude and the silence of the Congress Government in Rajasthan and CM Ashok Gehlot is sad." Targeting Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra Gandhi, the UP CM said, "Mrs Vadra, instead of doing a political gimmick in UP, would have met those poor mothers who lost their children only because of the negligence of their party's government, then those families would have got some solace." He added, "She is not worried about anyone, nor she has any sympathy, she does not want to do public service but just politics."

श्रीमती वाड्रा अगर यू.पी. में राजनीतिक नौटंकी करने की बजाय उन गरीब पीड़ित माताओं से जाकर मिलतीं,जिनकी गोद केवल उनकी पार्टी की सरकार की लापरवाही की वजह से सूनी हो गई है तो उन परिवारों को कुछ सांत्वना मिलती।



इनको किसी की न चिंता है,न कोई संवेदना, जनसेवा नहीं सिर्फ राजनीति करनी है। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 2, 2020

Earlier in the day, BSP chief Mayawati slammed Ashok Gehlot and his state government over the death of children in Kota. In a series of tweets, Mayawati said that the death of 100 innocent children in the Kota district of Congress-ruled Rajasthan is very sad and painful. She added that despite this, "CM Ashok Gehlot and his government still remain insensitive and irresponsible towards it, which is extremely condemnable." Mayawati also questioned Priyanka Vadra's silence over the issue and asked the people of UP to be "alert". Mayawati said, "If Priyanka Vadra Gandhi does not meet the mothers of the deceased children in Kota because then meeting the families of victims in UP will only be considered as her "political interest" and "blatant drama".

3. यदि कांग्रेस की महिला राष्ट्रीय महासचिव राजस्थान के कोटा में जाकर मृतक बच्चों की ‘‘माओं‘‘ से नहीं मिलती हैं तो यहाँ अभी तक किसी भी मामले में यू.पी. पीड़ितों के परिवार से मिलना केवल इनका यह राजनैतिक स्वार्थ व कोरी नाटकबाजी ही मानी जायेगी, जिससे यू.पी. की जनता को सर्तक रहना है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 2, 2020

