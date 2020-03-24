'Ensure Distribution Of Food, Essentials During Lockdown' CM Yogi Adityanath To Officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked his Ministers to ensure that there is enough supply of food and other essential commodities during the lockdown period. He also asked his Minister to ensure that pensions are distributed through the Public distribution system (PDS).

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: All Domestic Airlines Shut, 30 States & UTs Under Lockdown

Yogi to ensure food for all

A press release read, "The Chief Minister said that as soon as possible, send the financial aid of Rs 1,000 through DBT to the account of daily wage labourers."

CM Adityanath issued instructions that besides street vendors, rickshaw pullers and e-rickshaw drivers should also be linked to this and financial aid should be sent to their accounts as well. He also issued instructions to 'also distribute ration to them by arranging for additional food grains'.

He further said that the Social Welfare Department should send pension to persons with disabilities, widows, and destitute women in this month itself. The next instalment to be sent to all of them should go by 8-9 April.

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in 17 districts of the state including Lucknow. Along with this, Yogi Adityanath has also asked for the arrangement for cleaning and sanitisation to be made available in rural areas, and that special is taken to ensure that there is no gathering of people anywhere.

The Chief Minister also asked for the command centre created by the Health Department regarding COVID-19 to be integrated with the Chief Minister Helplines, 108, and 112. He also asked for an integrated command centre to be established in the state so that it could deal with any kind of disaster in the state and ensure a timely response.

Adityanath said that supply chains should be arranged in locked down cities. "Mandi Parishad should identify the sellers of fruits and vegetables and send them to societies and colonies so that people do not face any problem during this crisis. In addition, it should also be ensured that people should not assemble anywhere, essential commodities should not be sold above marked price and people do not hoard things. Likewise, milk should also be supplied," he said.

READ: All Domestic Commercial Airlines To Cease Operations Till 31st March

At least 474 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with nine reported deaths.

Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely.

READ: UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces 16 Districts Will Be Under Lockdown Till 25 March

READ: WikiLeaks Publisher Julian Assange To Apply For Bail, Citing Coronavirus Threat

(With Inputs from ANI)