UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders NSA To Be Invoked Against Culprits In Jaunpur Violence

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took immediate cognizance of the violence that took place at the Bhadethi village of Jaunpur district on June 9. While the police have booked 57 accused persons under Section 7 of the CLA Act, Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, sections related to rioting, attempt to murder and breach of peace, Adityanath ordered the National Security Act and Gangster Act also to be invoked against them. So far, 37 accused individuals including a local Samajwadi Party leader have been arrested by the Police.

The UP CM directed the district administration to provide houses to the affected families under Chief Minister Awas Yojana. Moreover, the state Social Welfare Department will provide them compensation of Rs.1 lakh. The Additional SP (Rural) will probe the matter.

The violence in Jaunpur district

Basically, a quarrel between kids between belonging to two communities went out of control. In the ensuing violence, 8 houses were burnt down along with 3 buffaloes and goats. The belongings of people were vandalized too.

Briefing the media, Varanasi IG explained the sequence of events. He mentioned that the fight commenced when one group was grazing buffaloes while the other group was grazing goats. According to him, the dispute was initially resolved. However, it blew out of proportion when a larger group of people indulged in violence. The Varanasi IG assured that action was being taken.

The Varanasi IG remarked, "In a village, two groups of kids got into a quarrel. One group was grazing their buffaloes and the other was grazing their goats. With that, more people got involved on both sides. They started fighting. However, there was a compromise. Later on, one boy went back to the village to tell everyone about the incident. Then, a lot of people gathered and burned 8 houses. They also vandalised their belongings. Amid all that, 3 of their buffaloes and goats got burnt. We are taking action on this."

