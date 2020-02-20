UP College Manager Caught Tutoring Students On How To Cheat In Viral Video Arrested

Soon after a video had surfaced in which the manager of a college was seen tutoring students on how to cheat in the state board examination in Uttar Pradesh's Mau, it has been reported that the manager has been arrested by the police. Manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College, Mau, on Thursday gave instructions to students appearing for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams, saying, "Write your exam with the help of cheating and maintain discipline when your 'chit' is caught."

The manager also advised students to slide in Rs 100 along with the answer sheets to get a good score, the police informed. The incident had come to light on the third day after the HSC Board Examination which commenced in Uttar Pradesh on February 18. The UP Board Examination is scheduled to end on March 6, 2020.

In the video released, the manager can be seen asking students to show their answer sheets to each other, and to appear all questions with the help of cheating. He also asked them to behave well if caught with 'chits'. "It is for your own good. Maintain discipline if you are caught," he instructed the students, to which they responded in agreement.

District Magistrate had ensured strict action against Manager

Shortly after the video of the Manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College asking students to cheat went viral earlier, Mau District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said that the authorities have taken cognisance of the matter and asserted that strict action will be taken against him after investigation.

