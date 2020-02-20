The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

UP College Manager Caught Tutoring Students On How To Cheat In Viral Video Arrested

General News

Soon after a video surfaced in which manager of a college was seen tutoring students how to cheat in the state board examination, the manager has been arrested

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
UP

Soon after a video had surfaced in which the manager of a college was seen tutoring students on how to cheat in the state board examination in Uttar Pradesh's Mau, it has been reported that the manager has been arrested by the police. Manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College, Mau, on Thursday gave instructions to students appearing for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams, saying, "Write your exam with the help of cheating and maintain discipline when your 'chit' is caught."  

The manager also advised students to slide in Rs 100 along with the answer sheets to get a good score, the police informed. The incident had come to light on the third day after the HSC Board Examination which commenced in Uttar Pradesh on February 18. The UP Board Examination is scheduled to end on March 6, 2020.

READ | Question Papers Of Manipur Class 11 Board Exams Leaked

In the video released, the manager can be seen asking students to show their answer sheets to each other, and to appear all questions with the help of cheating. He also asked them to behave well if caught with 'chits'. "It is for your own good. Maintain discipline if you are caught," he instructed the students, to which they responded in agreement. 

READ | Mathura District Geared Up For UP Board Exams: Official

District Magistrate had ensured strict action against Manager

Shortly after the video of the Manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College asking students to cheat went viral earlier, Mau District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said that the authorities have taken cognisance of the matter and asserted that strict action will be taken against him after investigation.

READ | Mumbai: Man Arrested For Duping Students Over HSC Hall Tickets

READ | As CBSE Class 10 And Class 12 Exams Begin, PM Modi Wishes Luck To His 'Exam Warriors'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MNS THREATENS WARIS PATHAN
MEA: ABRAHAMS SENT BACK 'IZZAT SE'
ACTIVIST HECKLED OUT OF RALLY
BJP TAKES AIM AT SHIV SENA
WHOSE BOWLING ACTION BEST?
ZUCKERBERG GETS ARMPITS BLOW-DRIED