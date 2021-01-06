UP Govt Launches 'Kisan Kalyan Mission'; Invokes Campaign To Double Farmers' Income

On January 6, 2021, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's government will launch an initiative named ‘Kisan Kalyan Mission’ in order to double the income of the farmers of the state. All the assembly constituencies of the state will be covered in this program. While Kisan Kalyan Yojana will be launched by the UP government, several state government departments such as Horticulture, Mandi Parishad, animal husbandry, sugarcane food and supply, fisheries and Panchayati Raj are expected to be working together in cohesion.

Kisan Kalyan Mission

Under the ‘Kisan Kalyan Mission’ various programs will be organised for the farmers:

Exhibition of Agriculture and the associate sectors which will be including the products of livelihood missions and MSME sector units. Farmer meetings will be organized in which scientists, progressive farmers, and the workers associated with the Agriculture Department will be explaining scientific farming. They will also provide information about the schemes of the government. Farmers will also be benefitted from various schemes of the agriculture department.

100 farmers to be felicitated

Under this program, the UP government will also felicitate 100 ‘progressive farmers’ in each district of the state. According to the Chief Secretary of the state, in each district, 100 progressive farmers will be chosen as role models and will be felicitated. Their databases will also be prepared by the government. The farmer will also be coached in terms of the latest farming guidelines. It will help the farmers in getting benefit from the various schemes of the centre such as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Kisan Credit Cards, and PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

CM Yogi echoes Centre's assurance on Mandis

Amid ongoing farmers protest Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath allayed the fears of farmers agitating against the Centre’s new agriculture laws and assured that no Mandis will be closed and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) will not stop working under the new farm laws.

