IIM-Indore To Assist UP Cops In Developing Better Tools For Strategic Patrolling

The Indian Institute of Management-Indore (IIM-I) will now give lessons in policing to the UP Police and ensure an improvement in the policing system. Headed by the director of IIM-Indore Prof Himanshu Rai, a 12-member team is set to visit the UP Police headquarters on Wednesday to illustrate an action plan.

The expansion can be seen as an outcome of an MoU signed between UP Police and IIM-Indore for five years earlier this January. The objective of the MoU is to strengthen beat policing, develop tools for better law enforcement, traffic and strategic patrolling as well as exploring ways to improve the efficiency and morale of police personnel while reducing stress.

The recent development is for the first time that an IIM led team is assisting a police force to render better services. It will also impart psychological training to the police force and will also suggest ways to reduce stress.

As per news agency IANS, Prof Himanshu Rai said, "The IIM team would work with UP Police to strengthen the beat system, patrolling by UP-112 vehicles, and traffic management in five cities of Uttar Pradesh".

"In the first lap on Wednesday, professors will hold preliminary meetings with officials concerned and then initiate work by coordinating with senior IPS officers," he said.

As per the sources, three senior IPS officers will work in close coordination with the team of experts to improve overall policing. ADG UP 112 Asim Arun and IG (traffic) Deepak Ratan will work to improve patrolling of UP 112 vehicles and traffic management while ADG (law and order) P. V. Ramasastry will look after beat policing, respectively.

The nodal head of the project Asim Arun said that the integration between the IIM and police would bring change in the overall performance of the police force.

The team will gaze at ways to improve traffic in various areas of Uttar Pradesh namely, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Kanpur, and Varanasi.

To ensure that Lucknow traffic is not disturbed during any VIP movement from the congested Charbagh to 5, Kalidas Marg, IIM-Indore has been asked to prepare a VIP route.

About IIM Indore:

Established in 1996, Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has been a leader in the field of management education, interfacing with the industry, and government.

Image Credits: PTI