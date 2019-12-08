UP: Kin Of Patient Vandalise Emergency Ward Of District Hospital

A group of people vandalised the emergency ward of a District Hospital in Rampur. The group was accompanying a patient with heart disease to the District Hospital. The group began to destroy the emergency ward after the hospital management referred the patient to a different hospital due to non-availability of heart specialists.

The entire vandalisation of the emergency ward was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital. Doctor Rakesh Mittal from the district hospital shared the details of the incident and said that the patient had come to the district hospital after he was turned away by some hospitals and was asked to go to another hospital from here due to unavailability of a heart specialist.

"The patient had been turned away by some hospital. When they came here, after admitting him it was realised that heart specialist isn't here so he was referred to another hospital. But they refused to take him. They vandalised the Emergency Ward and thrashed staff," Mittal said.

#WATCH: A group of people, accompanying a patient with a heart disease to the District Hospital in Rampur, vandalised the Emergency ward of the hospital on 6th Dec after the hospital mgmt referred him to a different hospital citing non-availability of heart specialists. (7.12.19) pic.twitter.com/BL2BqpPqpA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2019

Doctors Protest in Karnataka

Earlier on November 5, doctors and members of a regional Kannada group protested against each other after a woman doctor was allegedly assaulted inside a hospital. Doctors at the Minto Hospital were carrying out protests and demanding cops to take action against the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike group.

The regional group also protested against the doctors and allegedly blamed them for carelessness in treating patients.

According to the doctors, the activists from the Kannada group entered the OPD of the hospital and assaulted a doctor. The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has refused to admit this allegation.

The members from the regional outfit allegedly asked a female doctor to communicate in Kannada before attacking her on November 1. The Vedike group chief Narayana Gowda also blamed the doctors for the alleged eyesight loss of more than 27 patients. He also further alleged the doctors to have been protesting so that they can escape the cases which have been filed against them.

(With inputs from ANI)