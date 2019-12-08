The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

UP: Kin Of Patient Vandalise Emergency Ward Of District Hospital

General News

In a shocking incident, relatives of a patient vandalised emergency ward of a district hospital in Rampur after the hospital referred the patient elsewhere

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Uttar Pradesh

A group of people vandalised the emergency ward of a District Hospital in Rampur. The group was accompanying a patient with heart disease to the District Hospital. The group began to destroy the emergency ward after the hospital management referred the patient to a different hospital due to non-availability of heart specialists.

The entire vandalisation of the emergency ward was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital. Doctor Rakesh Mittal from the district hospital shared the details of the incident and said that the patient had come to the district hospital after he was turned away by some hospitals and was asked to go to another hospital from here due to unavailability of a heart specialist.

"The patient had been turned away by some hospital. When they came here, after admitting him it was realised that heart specialist isn't here so he was referred to another hospital. But they refused to take him. They vandalised the Emergency Ward and thrashed staff," Mittal said. 

READ | Doctors & KRV protest against each other over attack on woman doctor

Doctors Protest in Karnataka

Earlier on November 5, doctors and members of a regional Kannada group protested against each other after a woman doctor was allegedly assaulted inside a hospital. Doctors at the Minto Hospital were carrying out protests and demanding cops to take action against the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike group.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Youth allegedly beaten to death in Ambedkar Nagar over love affair

The regional group also protested against the doctors and allegedly blamed them for carelessness in treating patients.  
According to the doctors, the activists from the Kannada group entered the OPD of the hospital and assaulted a doctor. The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has refused to admit this allegation.

The members from the regional outfit allegedly asked a female doctor to communicate in Kannada before attacking her on November 1. The Vedike group chief Narayana Gowda also blamed the doctors for the alleged eyesight loss of more than 27 patients. He also further alleged the doctors to have been protesting so that they can escape the cases which have been filed against them.

Uttar Pradesh: Relatives of a patient vandalise emergency ward of a district hospital
 

READ | Doctors assaulted in Mumbai's Nair hospital by dead patient's family

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for raping 70-year-old woman in Sonbhadra

(With inputs from ANI) 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG