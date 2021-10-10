UP Man Returning From Qatar Allegedly Cheated By 'travel Agent'; Investigation Underway

In a shocking incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh filed a complaint against a travel agency for robbing him. The incident was reported on October 10, 2021, at the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. The complainant was identified as Rakesh Kumar, who claimed that he met the travel agency through a taxi driver.

Kumar said that the taxi driver told him about the travel company and only charged a very low fare to drop him off at the airport. Kumar claimed that he was cheated by the Delhi-based travel company, whose owner claimed that he was a government employee. According to news agency ANI, the victim also alleged that the travel agency tried to sell him a ticket that was too costly.

UP man robbed by a travel agency when he was returning from Qatar

Kumar explained that the incident took place when he was returning from Qatar. He said he was cheated by the duo when he was travelling to Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. He said that he was returning to Gonda, his birthplace, after four long years.

Shockingly, the travel agent, who claimed to be a government employee, tried to sell him a ticket from Delhi to Gonda for 1000 Riyals (approximately 20,000 in Indian currency). The victim alleged that he was threatened by the travel company owner, who also robbed him of 20,000 rupees.

The entire incident was reported to the Delhi Police Crime Branch. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter and are soon likely to nab the culprit.

With Inputs from ANI

Image: Shutterstock/Representative Image