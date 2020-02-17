UP: Pilibhit To Get 'Bansuri Chowk' After Bareilly Got Its 'jhumka'

Since Bareilly got famous for its jhumka, Pilibhit is now also on its way to get its own 'bansuri chowk' to showcase Uttar Pradesh's connection with the manufacture of flutes. According to international reports, Divisional Commissioner Ranvir Prasad said that a survey will soon be conducted in order to finalise a significant place in the city to be developed as 'Bansuri Chowk'. However, it is Pilibhit which is renowned for the best quality of handmade bamboo flutes similar to straight-blow flutes and side-blown or transverse flutes that are mainly crafted by Muslim artisans.

The Divisional Commissioner reportedly also said that the project to showcase the 150-year-old industry of manufacturing the Indian musical instruments came under the UP government's programme of 'One District One Product'. ODOP aims to encourage indigenous crafts and products in the state. Meanwhile, Prasad also said that before the art gets famous worldwide, it is essential to make the connection of the craft popular among the city residents.

The Divisional Commissioner has also initiated 'Paint My City' campaign which encourages people to paint murals on walls of their homes along with the government buildings. In order to further publicise the flute manufacturing, the state administration is reportedly planning to install a huge custom-made flute in the middle of the city to attract the attention of its visitors.

Idea came from Bareilly's 'jhumka'

The international media reports also state that the idea for huge bansuri in city's middle came after Bareilly got tremendous popularity after a huge jhumka was established on a national highway at a specially developed crossing. The officer also said that similar to the promotion of handicraft industry due to the embroidery on Bareilly's jhumka, authorities have placed their hopes on bansuri becoming the next landmark in Pilibhit while promoting the flute industry.

बॉलीवुड समेत विश्व में झुमके वाले शहर के नाम से मशहूर हमारी लोकसभा क्षेत्र बरेली में जीरो पॉइंट पर झुमका तिराहे का शुभारंभ किया, ये सैलानियों के लिए आकर्षण का प्रमुख केंद्र बन रहा। pic.twitter.com/JDTLz5qG7o — Santosh Gangwar (@santoshgangwar) February 10, 2020

Prasad has also said that the administration has invited suggestions from the residents on how to make the campaign more popular and effective. According to a conservative estimate, media reports stated that Pilibhit makes up for nearly 90 per cent of the flutes which are manufactured in India. These Indian instruments are reportedly famous among American and European countries and bamboos for which are brought from Silchar in Assam.

