Kangana Ranaut's Look For 'Tejas' Gets A Thumbs Up From Twitterati

Kangana Ranaut has created a niche for herself in the film industry with her choice of scripts. The actor has starred in several experimental and female-led projects bringing about a wave of content-driven films in Bollywood. Recently, Kangana Ranaut unveiled the first look poster of her upcoming film, titled Tejas.

As soon as Kangana's new look poster surfaced on the internet, her fans and the netizens gave a thumbs up to it. Check out some fan reactions below:

READ | Rangoli Chandel Compares Kangana Ranaut To Marlon Brando, Points Out Their Similarity

This is called our girl, working with first time people n taking chance at this point of her career, that's why she talks about nepotism becoz u dnt recognise new talents... She will rock it #KanganaRanaut #Tejas https://t.co/ZTa8aRtp11 — Arzita Singh (@Arzitasingh07) February 17, 2020

First look of movie #Tejas is out.



Kangan Ranuat is looking brave and commanding in the poster as fearless IAF pilot.



HAL Tejas is an Indian made single engine, delta wing, multirole light aircraft 🤩



Our beloved former PM late Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave the name Tejas 😍 pic.twitter.com/WtI3PblAzP — Abhinav Jha (@Jha_Abhinav754) February 17, 2020

READ | Kangana Ranaut Unveils Her First Look As An Air Force Pilot For Her Upcoming Film 'Tejas'

Oh my god, so many variations you have given in the films you have set bar so high.

I am so loving this look, big fan of patriotic movies, this will definitely gonna rock.#KanganaRanaut the chemeleon. #Tejas pic.twitter.com/2uHLuteIrD — RaviJ (@ravipatel1108) February 17, 2020

READ | Kangana Ranaut Fan? Here Are Some Best Songs Of The Actor Which You Cannot Miss

#KanganaRanaut to play #IndianAirforce pilot in #Tejas.

This woman shall never do an ORDINARY role; has her own AUDIENCE. Most importantly fights NEPOTISM of the industry.

Truly a self-made women ROLE-MODEL.

You have a perpetual FAN in me #mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/IpyhVZIT9H — Anima Sonkar (@AnimaSonkar) February 17, 2020

READ | Kangana Ranaut Conveyed Her Best Wishes To Shekhar Kapoor's Daughter For Her New Song

#KanganaRanaut is gonna rock it yet again! Versatile and super talented. Watch her become one character after the other without any trace of the previous. She's a class apart and actually acts while the rest just strut and sniffle.#Tejas pic.twitter.com/dzVyVQYsjA — kahāniwāli. 🤨🧘🏻‍♀️🐵🐿🐘🐼🦊🐦🕊 (@urbanyogie) February 17, 2020

In the photograph which was shared, Kangana looks composed and stylish as she walks forth in the IAF uniform. The signature fighter plane stands still in the background providing a tough vibe. According to an interview, Kangana mentioned that the film speaks of the sacrifices made by the brave women in the armed forces.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Team Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.