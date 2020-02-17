The Debate
Kangana Ranaut's Look For 'Tejas' Gets A Thumbs Up From Twitterati

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut recently shared the first look poster of her upcoming film 'Tejas'. Many of her fans and followers poured their love and gave a thumbs up to her

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
kangana ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has created a niche for herself in the film industry with her choice of scripts. The actor has starred in several experimental and female-led projects bringing about a wave of content-driven films in Bollywood. Recently, Kangana Ranaut unveiled the first look poster of her upcoming film, titled Tejas.

As soon as Kangana's new look poster surfaced on the internet, her fans and the netizens gave a thumbs up to it. Check out some fan reactions below:

In the photograph which was shared, Kangana looks composed and stylish as she walks forth in the IAF uniform. The signature fighter plane stands still in the background providing a tough vibe. According to an interview, Kangana mentioned that the film speaks of the sacrifices made by the brave women in the armed forces.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

(Cover Image Courtesy: Team Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
