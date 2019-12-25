Uttar Pradesh Police Play Cupid; Help Runaway Couple Get Married

UP Police won hearts by catching a couple who had run away from their house and convincing their family members to get them married at the police station in Mahoba on Wednesday, December 25.

After getting an abduction complaint, Mahoba police found that the kidnapper and his victim had eloped from home. They caught the couple from Fatehpur district and brought them to court.

The couple, Chandrashekhar Anuragi (22) and Aarti (19) pledged to marry each other and the UP police took up the initiative of persuading their families and getting the two married in Mahoda Police Station.

Umesh Pratap Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Karbai police station, said, "Chandrashekhar Anuragi, 22, and Aarti, 19, both belonging to the same community, had run away from their respective villages on December 22. The girl's parents had lodged a case of abduction with the police. On Tuesday, we caught them from Fatehpur district and produced them before the court of the magistrate, where both pledged to marry each other.”

The Police took note that both Chandrashekhar and Aarti were adults and wanted to live with each other and decided that the marriage ceremony would be held in the temple situated in the Mahoba police office campus.

Nagar panchayat chairman Moolchand Kushwaha was also invited to witness the ceremony and all the arrangements for the marriage were made by the police. The unique initiative of the UP police has won the hearts of many people, who appreciated the guardian role played by them.

Another recent initiative that raised respect for the men in khaki was when Indore police took note of a number of homeless people’s deaths due to being exposed to cold at night and decided to distribute blankets to them. A number of volunteers came up to donate blankets and the initiative was much appreciated by the public.

(With agency inputs)