UP: Woman Constable Alleges Sexual Harassment By Senior Officers, Investigation Underway

A female police constable posted in Lucknow, UP, has shared a video clip on the social media claiming that she was being sexually harassed by her seniors. In her video, the constable is seen weeping and saying "How can I console other victims when I am not safe in my own police department? How can I even think of ensuring justice for other victims when I, a victim myself, have not got justice?"

She also alleged that the PRO of the Senior SP in Lucknow was supporting the accused officials and did not allow her to meet the officer and file her complaint. When the video surfaced on social media on Thursday evening, the police department took action. The UP police have directed Ruchita Chaudhary, an SP rank officer, to investigate the allegations and submit her report within three days.

FIR against SP for sexual harassment

An FIR has been registered against the Superintendent of Police of a hill district in Assam under the POCSO Act on the charge of sexually harassing a minor daughter of another senior police officer during a new year party. The SP threw the party on December 31 in which a senior lady police official went with her teenage daughter, sources said on Sunday.

The IPS officer allegedly sexually harassed the teenager in an inebriated condition inside a room of his official bungalow at the district headquarter town. The girl's mother, who is a senior Assam Police Services officer, lodged a complaint along with her daughter at the All Women Police Station and "a case was registered on January 3 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," a police source said. The girl's statement has already been recorded but whether the SP has been questioned is not yet clear.

