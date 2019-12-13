Uproar In Rajya Sabha Over Northeast Violence; House Adjourned For Second Time

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the second time on Friday after the Congress, TMC, DMK and the Left created an uproar over violence in northeastern states over the amended citizenship law. No sooner the House met at noon after the first adjournment, TMC MP Derek O'Brien raised the issue of violence in the Northeast, but Chairman Venkaiah Naidu did not allow him and proceeded with the listed questions.

In meanwhile, Congress MPs too came in support of the TMC leader and soon other Opposition parties started raising slogans against the amended Citizenship Act, violence in the northeastern states, including Tripura. As ministers were replying to questions, some TMC members, including Derek O'Brien, trooped into the well of the House and some Congress MPs were seen standing in the aisle raising slogans against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. TMC member Dola Sen even tore a piece of paper while standing in the well.

The chairman tried to pacify the protesting members. But as his efforts did not bring order in the House, he adjourned it till 1pm. Earlier, in the morning session, the House was adjourned as members from the treasury benches protested over a remark by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the issue of rapes in India.

Modi-Abe summit canceled in Northeast

The annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe scheduled from December 15-17 in Guwahati has been canceled in the wake of massive protests rocking the Assam capital city over the amended citizenship law. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said both India and Japan have decided to "defer" Abe's visit for the summit to a mutually convenient date.

Assam reeled under violent protests over the newly amended law which provides for granting citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday while the Rajya Sabha cleared it on Wednesday. It became law after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to it on Thursday.

At least two persons died due to bullet injuries on Thursday after police opened fire on protesters in Guwahati. On Wednesday, protesters pulled down hoardings erected in central Guwahati to welcome Abe. Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and parts of Arunachal Pradesh have been witnessing large-scale protests in the last two days with thousands of people hitting the streets defying prohibitory orders to demand scrapping of the contentious law.

(With PTI inputs)

