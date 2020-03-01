Boat Capsizes In Ganga River In UP's Chandauli, Search Underway For Missing People

A major search operation was launched on Sunday to look out for missing people after a boat capsized in the Ganga river near Mahuji village in Chandauli district on Saturday. At least six persons, including three children, are missing in the boat capsizing incident.

Reportedly 6 people are missing out of which two are women and three are children since the boat carrying around 40 labourers capsized. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had been roped in by the administration for the rescue operation, which has been underway for the past 12 hours.

NDRF deployed at the site for a search mission

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was rushed to the spot from Varanasi and heavy police was deployed in the district. The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police also reached the spot to supervise the rescue work.

District Magistrate (DM) and Collector of Chandauli district, Navneet Singh Chahal said, "National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is present at the spot and rescue operation is underway."

UP CM Yogi expresses grief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the accident and has asked the district officials to ensure that the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) is called in for the rescue work.

Chandauli Superintendent briefs about the incident

Chandauli Superintendent, Hemant Kutiyal informed that the boat carrying 40 labourers was crossing the river Ganga to return home on Saturday evening. On reaching midstream, the boat overturned. Kutiyal further added that 35 managed to swim out or got rescued, but six, including two women, were missing.

The Boat capsized near Maheji village

The incident took place near Maheji village under Dheena police station limits. Several residents of the Maheji village were returning home from Ghazipur when their boat overturned. Locals then alerted the district administration and rescue efforts were launched. More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)