Visually-challenged Youth Unboxes Phone Received Under ADIP, Takes Selfie With PM Modi

During the "Samajik Adhikarta Shivir" distribution camp on Saturday in Prayagraj, a visually-challenged youth was seen taking a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the smartphone he received under the assistance to disabled person (ADIP) scheme.

The youth gave a hug to PM Modi and clicked a selfie with him, while the audience cheered for the young man.

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: A visually-challenged youth takes selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the smartphone he received under Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme at a distribution camp. pic.twitter.com/RcoWAikAJL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 29, 2020

Prime Minister Modi distributed Assistive Aids and Devices to nearly 27,000 senior citizens and Divyangjans (differently-abled) at the "Samajik Adhikarta Shivir" held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday.

Government provides Assistive Aids worth Rs 19 crore

In the mega camp, over 56,000 Assistive Aids and Devices of different types were distributed free of cost to nearly 27,000 beneficiaries under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana and Divyangjans under the scheme of ADIP.

The aids and devices cost over Rs 19 crore. The aim of the distribution camp is to provide assistance to the daily lives of the Divyangjan and the senior citizen and to contribute to their socio-economic development.

Addressing the gathering in Prayagraj, PM Modi said his government has been working with the goal of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas'.

"It is the responsibility of the government that every person is benefited, every person gets justice," PM Modi said. "With the spirit of 'sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwaas', our government is working for the welfare and development of each and everyone in the society," he added.

PM Modi said that the participation of every specially-abled youth was significant for creating a "New India".

