Air India Plane Crash: Indian Consulate In Dubai To Remain Open On Saturday

Following the tragic crash of Air India Express flight IX-1134 at Kozhikode airport, the Consulate General of India, Dubai informed that the embassy will be open on Saturday to assist those who want to travel to Kerala or need more information regarding the plane crash. The aircraft, Boeing 737 was arriving from Dubai and was operating under Vande Bharat Mission. There were 190 people on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew.

Consulate will be open tomorrow Saturday August 8 at 8 AM to assist all who want any assistance to travel to Kerala or any information related to aircrash incident. We are with all the families of injured and deceased and will do our best to assist them @MEAIndia @IndembAbuDhabi — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) August 7, 2020

So far, 17 people have died while over 123 others have been injured in the crash that took place on August 7. The DGCA informed that the plane fell down into the valley while landing at Runway 10 and broke into pieces. The visibility was 2000 metres at the time of landing.

Formal investigation underway

Following the horrifying tragedy, the Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that two investigation teams of professionals from Air India and Airport Authority of India will be leaving for Kozhikode in the early hours of August 8 to probe the crash. He further informed that the rescue operation has now been completed and injured people are being treated at various city hospitals.

Stressing that all efforts are being made to help the passengers, Puri said that those injured will be receiving all the medical attention required. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force were rushed to the airport in Karipur. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised the Kerala CM that the Central government would provide all possible assistance.

