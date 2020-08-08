Air India Plane Crash: Pilot Aborted Two Landing Attempts Before The Mishap, Says Official

A senior investigator from DGCA informed that the Air India Express pilots, who died in the Kozhikode crash, tried to land the plane twice before the unfortunate crash landing at the tabletop runway. While speaking to ANI, the official said that the pilots aborted two landing due to tailwind.

The senior DGCA investigator said, “According to weather radar, the approach was for runway 28 but as pilots found difficulties they went around twice and came from the opposite side on runway 10 and the plane crash-landed at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport”.

Air India Express IX-1344 was arriving from Dubai and was a rescue flight operating under the Vande Bharat Mission. As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the plane fell down into the valley while landing at Runway 10 and broke into two pieces. The visibility was 2000 metres at the time of landing. There were 190 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew.

Following the horrifying tragedy, the Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that two investigation teams of professionals from Air India and Airport Authority of India will be leaving for Kozhikode in the early hours of August 8 to probe the crash. He further informed that the rescue operation has now been completed and injured people are being treated at various city hospitals.

17 dead, 123 injured

So far, 17 persons have died in the crash while over 123 others have been injured. Stressing that all efforts are being made to help the passengers, Puri said that the injured will be receiving all the medical attention they will be needing. Meanwhile, the teams of the National Disaster Response Force were rushed to the airport in Karipur. Minister AC Moideen will lead the rescue efforts at the spot.

Expressing his pain over the plane crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. Furthermore, he promised the Kerala CM that the Central government would provide all possible assistance. Vijayan assured that all mechanisms of the state government shall be used to deal with the emergency. So far, 17 people have died in the crash while over 123 others have been injured.

(Image/Inputs: ANI)

