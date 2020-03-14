US Ambassador To India Kenneth Juster Meets BJP MP Tejasvi Surya; Discussion Details Here

United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Friday met BJP leader and Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya in New Delhi. Taking to Twitter, Juster said that he enjoyed meeting Surya to discuss issues related to Bengaluru. He also mentioned that they spoke about ways to enhance US-India bilateral engagements.

Good meeting with Member of Parliament @Tejasvi_Surya in New Delhi. Enjoyed discussing issues related to Bangalore and ways to further enhance bilateral engagement. #USIndia pic.twitter.com/NWdn8zy5Zo — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) March 13, 2020

Juster meets Delhi CM

Earlier on March 12, Juster and Deputy Chief of Mission Edgard Kagan called on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia was also present in the meeting.

Very pleased to meet with Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister @msisodia. The U.S. Embassy is a proud resident of Delhi, and we appreciated the opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest. #USIndia #DiplomacyMatters https://t.co/jS4pV87Mvu — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) March 12, 2020

Kejriwal also shared the photos of the meeting in a tweet and said the leaders discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation. "It was a pleasure to receive US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster and Dy Chief of Mission, Edgard Kagan," Kejriwal tweeted.

It was a pleasure to receive US Ambassador to India, His Excellency Ken Juster @USAmbIndia and Dy Chief of Mission, Mr Edgard Kagan. We discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation, including the recent visit of @FLOTUS Mrs Trump to a Delhi govt school. pic.twitter.com/Uoj9iD3X81 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 12, 2020

The Chief Minister said they discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation, "including the recent visit of US First Lady Melania Trump to a Delhi government school".

