US Ambassador To India Kenneth Juster Meets BJP MP Tejasvi Surya; Discussion Details Here

General News

United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Friday met BJP leader and Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya in New Delhi.

Ken Juster

United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Friday met BJP leader and Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya in New Delhi. Taking to Twitter, Juster said that he enjoyed meeting Surya to discuss issues related to Bengaluru. He also mentioned that they spoke about ways to enhance US-India bilateral engagements.

Juster meets Delhi CM

Earlier on March 12, Juster and Deputy Chief of Mission Edgard Kagan called on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia was also present in the meeting.

Kejriwal also shared the photos of the meeting in a tweet and said the leaders discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation. "It was a pleasure to receive US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster and Dy Chief of Mission, Edgard Kagan," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Chief Minister said they discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation, "including the recent visit of US First Lady Melania Trump to a Delhi government school".

