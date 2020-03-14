WATCH: Trump Offers To Shake Man's Hand At Coronavirus Briefing; Here's What Happened Next

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, LHC group executive Bruce Greenstein turned down US President Donald Trump's handshake and instead offered him an elbow bump. During the press briefing at the Rose Gardens of the White House, Trump attempted to shake hands with Greenstein. However, accepting the elbow bump, he said, "Oh, okay, I like that. That's good."

Prompting widespread criticism, Trump has violated all the health officials' recommendations to limit person-to-person contact. He shook hands with several officials and CEOs at the conference, and after realising it may not be the best idea, settled for patting people on the back

Trump 'likely' to get tested for COVID-19

Donald Trump has said that he would ‘most likely’ be tested for Coronavirus after multiple reporters persistently questioned him during his press briefing from the Rose Gardens. At the press conference, Trump was asked if he would take any precautionary measures or get tested for Coronavirus himself after Brazil President Bolsonaro's aide, who Trump and Pence had met earlier at his Mar-a-Lago resort, later tested positive for the disease.

Answering a reporter, Trump initially said that neither he nor would Vice President Pence get tested as they had not displayed any symptoms. However, by the end of the conference, he said, "I didn't say I wasn't going to be tested."

Read: Bernie Sanders slams Trump for his Coronavirus response, as Trump mulls national emergency

The Coronavirus cases in the United States of America has soared over 2,100. The US President Trump declared a National Emergency over the Coronavirus Pandemic on Friday. He also outlined various measures that his administration and various other government bodies would take to tackle the deadly virus.

Read: South America reports first death from coronavirus as global death toll crosses 3,600

Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 123 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,36,895 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,077 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Read: IIT Delhi suspends academic, co-curricular activities amid Coronavirus outbreak

Read: United Nations asks all staff to telecommute until April 12 due to Coronavirus outbreak