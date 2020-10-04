US Navy Anti-submarine Aircraft Refuelled At Andaman And Nicobar Military Base

A US Navy P-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft was refuelled at the Indian Military airbase in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, October 3. As per reports, in addition, to providing fuel, the aircraft and its crew were also provided other support as per a defence agreement between India and the United States.

Boeing P-8 is a multi-mission capable aircraft that specialises in anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and search and rescue. The Indian Navy uses the P-8I variant of the aircraft while the US Navy used the 8A Poseidon variant.

Read: US Navy Ends Search For USS Nimitz Sailor In Arabian Sea

Read: US Navy Conducts Maritime Exercise In South China Sea Amid Growing US-China Tension

India-Bangladesh Naval Forces Hold Exercise Bongosagar

India and Bangladesh are currently in the midst of a joint Bilateral Exercise that began on Saturday, October 3. The exercise is being conducted in the Bay of Bengal and aims at fostering inter-operability and joint operational skills with both forces conducting a wide spectrum of joint maritime exercises. The first edition of this exercise was held in 2019.

The joint naval exercise will last for three days and will be followed by the third edition of IN-BN Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) in the Northern Bay of Bengal from October 4-5. The CORPAT exercise involves navies from both India and Bangladesh patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region), the Bangladesh Navy has been accorded great importance by the Indian Navy.

(With ANI inputs, Image: ANI)

Read: India-Bangladesh Naval Forces To Hold Exercise Bongosagar In Bay Of Bengal

Read: US Navy Aircraft Carrier Conducts Exercises In South China Sea; Beijing Miffed