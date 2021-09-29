US: United Airlines To Terminate Nearly 600 Employees For Defying COVID Vaccine Mandate

As the deadline for the COVID-19 vaccines mandate draws near, United Airlines is prepared to dismiss at least 593 employees for failing to comply with the rules stipulated by the company. According to company officials, as told to US-based media, these employees along with 2,000 others have refused to get vaccinated on religious and medical grounds. The American airline company was among the firsts to introduce compulsory COVID-19 vaccines in August for all domestic employees.

The employees were directed to get their due shots and upload their vaccine certificates into the company's content management system (CMS). As per Strait Times, the airline operator was "pleased" with the impact of the policy imposed on the employees after almost 99 per cent of the staff adhered to the norms. Currently, the American airline is also moving forward with court cases filed by remaining employees, who refused to abide by the mandate, citing an ongoing court case on the matter.

Talking about the partly successful implementation of the plan, United Airlines Chief Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart released a memo on Tuesday. In the memo, the company heads explained that despite the difficulty in the decision, "keeping our team safe has always been our first priority." The most effective way to keep the staff safe was to ensure they are vaccinated, the memo stated.

[In August, United Airlines urged at least 67,000 employees to get their due jabs in order to avert termination. Image: @UnitedAirlines/Twitter]

COVID vaccine mandate row: United Airlines lays strict vaccine mandates

On 9 September, United Airlines reiterated its stand on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. It urged at least 67,000 employees to get their due jabs in order to avert termination. It also allowed 5-7 weeks for those who sought exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, United Airlines Vice President of Human Resources, Kirk Limacher, said in a statement, giving details about how the company intended to handle excuse requests.

The airline further stated that in most cases, unvaccinated employees could face termination from 2 October, and for those who could not get inoculated on medical grounds will be judged by medical staff. It also added that workers, exempted from the vaccine list, who often come in contact with passengers will also face unpaid leave until the company drafted an alternative plan for weekly testing. As per Associated Press, this Chicago-based airline company has the strictest vaccine mandates among US airlines, followed by Delta Airlines, and American Airlines.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)