'Have Raised Matter With Officials': Indian Embassy In US On Change In Student Visa Norms

Taking note of the change in rules of student visas by the US Immigration, the Indian Embassy said it has taken up the matter with the concerned officials. The new modification in the student visa is likely to cause inconvenience for Indian students aiming to pursue studies in the US, the Embassy said.

"These new modifications at a time when many of the US universities and colleges are yet to announce their plans for the new academic year are likely to cause uncertainties and difficulties for some Indian students wishing to pursue their studies in the US," the statement by Indian Embassy read.

READ | Harvard, MIT Sue Donald Trump Administration Over Ultimatum To Foreign Students

READ | MEA Busts Pak Lie On Kulbhushan Jadhav's Review Plea, Commits To Bring Him Back Safely

"We have taken up this matter with concerned US officials. At the India-US Foreign Office Consultations held on 07 July 2020, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla conveyed our concerns on this matter to Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale," it added.

"In the last two decades, Indian students in US universities and colleges have been the harbingers of a strong partnership between technology and innovation sectors between our two countries," it said.

As per the Indian Embassy, the Visa modifications allow some breathing space for US universities and colleges to adopt a hybrid model which is a mix of online and in-person coaching, but it has led to restrictions on F-1 and M-1 category visa students from taking the courses entirely online.

'Modifications are temporary'

The US on Tuesday said the modifications to student visa rules were temporary and aimed at ensuring greater flexibility for non-immigrant students to continue their studies while allowing for proper social distancing on campuses due to the novel coronavirus infections.

As per the new rules, non-immigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending classes entirely online may not take a fully online course and remain in the United States. Visas will not be issued to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will US permit these students to enter the country. Active students currently in the US enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status. If not, they may face immigration consequences.

READ | Mike Pompeo Slams China Over LAC Faceoff, Says 'Chinese Took Incredibly Aggressive Action'

READ | PM Modi Takes Cognizance Of J&K BJP Leader's Killing, Extends Condolences To His Kin