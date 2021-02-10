US Welcomes Resumption Of 4G Services In J&K, Says 'Important Step For Local Residents'

The United States on Wednesday welcomed the resumption of 4G internet services in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir calling it an important step for local residents. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on February 5 decided to restore the 4G internet services in the UT.

Taking to Twitter, the State SCA - Department of the State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs - said that it looks forward to continued political & economic progress to restore normalcy in J&K.

We welcome the resumption of 4G mobile internet in India's Jammu & Kashmir. This marks an important step for local residents and we look forward to continued political & economic progress to restore normalcy in J&K. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) February 10, 2021

READ | RS Passes Jammu And Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill

READ | In Pics: Wildlife Officials Row Boat On Frozen Wetland To Feed Birds In Kashmir

4G services restored after 18 months

The 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019. However, 2G service on mobile phones was restored on January 25 this year and after 18 months the 48 services have been restored. Principal Secretary of the Home Department Shaleen Kabra issued a notification and directed the Inspectors General of Kashmir and Jammu to "closely monitor the impact of the lifting of restrictions".

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday welcomed the move to restore high-speed 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was better late than never. The announcement about the restoration of high-speed mobile internet came from Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesperson and Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal who said on Twitter "4G mobile internet services being restored in entire JK".

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) chief Altaf Bukhari also welcomed the move, terming it as a positive development. Bukhari expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for restoring the high-speed mobile internet services in the 18 districts of the UT. Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattu welcomed the development, thanking Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari for 'following this demand to resolution'.

READ | NC, JKAP Welcome Move To Restore High-speed 4G Mobile Internet Services In J And K

READ | 4G Mobile Internet Services Restored In Entire J&K After 18 Months