Coronavirus Outbreak: UT Ladakh Removed From Hotspot Areas List

On Monday, Commissioner/Secretary of Health Rigzin Samphel addressing a press conference to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the Ladakh region stated that 88 sample reports of UT Ladakh were received from NCDC New Delhi and all the reports were negative for COVID-19. Out of the total sample reports, 71 reports are of Leh district and 17 are of Kargil district. On the question of containment zones, Samphel said that Achinathang village has been rescinded of containment zone as there are no positive cases reported.

Leh, Kargil not under hotspot area

As per the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India advisory, both Leh and Kargil districts do not fall under the hotspot areas as defined in the advisory. According to relaxation in lockdown, Samphel appealed to the general public to follow the advisory issued by respective District Magistrate of Leh and Kargil districts. Answering to the queries, Samphel informed that test reports of all the students of Kendra Vidhyalaya School were tested negative for COVID-19. The test of these students was conducted as one of the students of this school had tested positive a few days ago and had attended school for three days.

On the availability of essential commodities, Comm/Sec Health said that nearly 90 trucks carrying essential commodities reached Ladakh today, out of which 45 trucks were unloaded at Kargil and the rest were moved towards Leh. Essential commodities such as 2500 kg eggs, 5,000 ltr of milk and 11,500 kgs of onion were also flown in from Delhi and Chandigarh via Air cargo, he added. BMO Drass visited Meenamarg to monitor the screening point. Similarly, BMO Kargil and his team collected swab samples of Iran returnees of Kargil town.

