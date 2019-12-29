Don't Become Agent Of Judiciary: BSP Tells UP CM Yogi To Focus On Peace & Harmony

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the current law and order situation, accusing him of failing to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

"Instead of becoming an agency of judiciary, he (CM Yogi Adityanath) should focus on maintaining peace and harmony in Uttar Pradesh. He is using divisive agenda which is not good. I think at this point in time, peace and harmony must prevail in Uttar Pradesh and we must all work towards bringing it", Bahdoria told the media.

READ | Sexist Protest Sees Youth Congress Clad Yogi Effigy In Saree, Attempt To Set It Ablaze

He also alleged that the Chief Minister failed in governing the state as cases of rape and violence are on the rise in UP. He mentioned the Unnao rape case, in which the guilty BJP legislator Sengar (Kuldeep Singh Sengar) was arrested.

Targetting the UP government over the issues of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR), the BSP leader said that these are controversial issues. He accused the government of playing a divisive role said that the Centre should pay more attention to resolve basic issues of poverty, hunger and illiteracy.

"The prices of the onions are shooting up. Along with that, the price of other essential commodities are also increasing. The government must make efforts to bring down the prices and but rather they are pursuing divisive agenda", he added.

READ | Priyanka Gandhi Attacks Yogi Adityanath Govt Over Death Of Child In UP Due To 'malnutrition'

BSP against CAA & NRC

The BSP has heavily opposed the CAA and has the party has spoken against the Act on multiple occasions, having supported the protestors who have been holding rallies. A few days ago, Mayawati had asked the Union government to remove all fears around the CAA and NRC, especially of the Muslim community, if it wants to calm the people of the country down.

READ | BSP Chief Mayawati Asks For A Judicial Inquiry On Cops Using Communal Slurs

(With inputs from ANI)