BSPC Chief Mayawati Asks For A Judicial Inquiry On Cops Using Communal Slurs

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) leader Mayawati demanded a high-level judicial enquiry into the communal remarks passed by Uttar Pradesh's Meerut police against Muslims during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. There have been continuous and large protests against CAA over the last few weeks, which lave lead to intense clashes between the protestors and the police.

1. उत्तर प्रदेश सहित पूरे देश में वर्षों से रह रहे मुसलमान भारतीय है ना कि पाकिस्तानी अर्थात् CAA/NRC के विरोध-प्रदर्शन के दौरान खासकर उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ SP सिटी द्वारा उनके प्रति साम्प्रदायिक भाषा/टिप्पणी करना अति निन्दनीय व दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 29, 2019

2. ऐसे सभी पुलिसकर्मियों की उच्च स्तरीय न्यायिक जाँच होनी चाहिये और दोषी होने के सही सबूत मिलने पर फिर उनको तुरन्त नौकरी से बर्खास्त करना चाहिये। बी.एस.पी. की यह माँग है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 29, 2019

Appeals for a judicial inquiry

In her tweets, the four-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said that Muslims living in India are Indian citizens and that the remarks passed by the forces is unfortunate. She went on to add that if there is evidence against the police, they should be immediately dismissed.

The BSP has heavily opposed the CAA and has the party has spoken against the Act on multiple occasions, having supported the protestors who have been holding rallies. A few days ago, Mayawati had asked the Union government to remove all fears around the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), especially of the Muslim community, if it wants to calm the people of the country down.

She had also appealed to the Muslim community to be cautious and not be exploited by radical forces.

The CAA gives Indian citizenship to the non-Muslims of three countries — Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh and has been heavily resisted by the masses and political leaders, who say that it is against the Constitution and the Founding Principles of the Nation. During his speech at a rally in New Delhi last Sunday, PM Modi highlighted that the Act does not discriminate the Muslims on multiple occasions. He had said, "CAA is not taking away anyone's citizenship. It, in fact, provides citizenship to the religiously persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh."

