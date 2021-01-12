Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi To Unfurl 246-ft Tall Tricolour In Gorakhpur; State's Tallest

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Wednesday unfurl the tallest national flag in the state in the Ramgarh lake area, said the release by the state government. The release further informed that the Tricolour would be 246-feet high and will be another addition to the attraction of Gorakhpur. This flag would be visible from a distance of 15 km, it added.

CM Yogi to attend Gorakhpur Mahotsav

Apart from unfurling the tallest flag in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will inaugurate the jetty entrance gate and the Budha gate at Ramgarh Lake. Being the chief guest of the closing ceremony of two-day Gorakhpur Mahotsav, which will begin from Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath will also distribute motorised tricycles among differently-abled people.

Until now, the highest Tricolor in Uttar Pradesh is in Ghaziabad which is 211 feet high. However, the flag which the Chief Minister is going to inaugurate on Wednesday will be 246-feet high and 540 square feet in area. Talking about Gorakhpur Mahotsav, Divisional Commissioner informed that no Bollywood artist has been invited to the event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and local artists would be promoted.

Besides CM Yogi, Tourism Minister NeelkanthTiwari would be the chief guest at the Mahotsav inauguration. On the same day, a Khadi fashion show would be held in the evening. A bird watching and wildlife photo exhibition in the wetland of Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan zoo will also be held on Wednesday. The program is being organised under the joint aegis of the forest department, Gorakhpur zoo and Heritage foundation.

