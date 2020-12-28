Yogi Adityanath Announces UP School Syllabus To Include History Of Sikh Gurus'

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Sunday that the history of Sikh gurus will be included in the school curriculum in Uttar Pradesh. The UP CM said this at a Gurbani Kirtan held at his residence on the occasion of 'Sahibzada Diwas', which marks the martyrdom of four 'Sahibzadas' of Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Gujri.

'History of Sikh gurus will be a part of the school syllabus'

CM Yogi said, "Today is the day to pay gratitude to the sons of the Guru and the mother who martyred their lives for the motherland, country, and religion. The history of Sikh gurus will be a part of the syllabus."

भारत के इतिहास की जब बात करते हैं तो सिख इतिहास उससे अलग हो ही नहीं सकता, वह तो हमारे पाठ्यक्रम का एक हिस्सा बनना चाहिए।



एक-एक बच्चे को गुरु पुत्रों की शहादत के विषय में बताया जाना चाहिए।



उनका बलिदान वर्तमान और आने वाली पीढ़ी के लिए नई प्रेरणा बनेगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 27, 2020

He also announced that December 27 will be celebrated every year as Sahibzada Diwas in all schools. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and Cabinet ministers attended the program.

'No society can move ahead if it forgets history. The Sikh society is known for its hard work. The Sikh gurus sacrificed their lives to defend the Hindu religion. The country will always remember this,' CM Yogi said.

The UP government said in a statement that the Chief Minister, his ministerial colleagues, and seers from the Sikh community also accepted the 'langar prasad' on the occasion.

