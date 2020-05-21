Uttar Pradesh: Over 1000 Migrants Returning From Other States Test Positive For COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a steady upward curve in the state's COVID-19 graph with daily figures of positive cases rising as the state continues to bring migrant workers back to their native places. So far, at least 1,041 migrants who have returned home from other states have been found infected with COVID-19.

1,981 active cases of COVID-19 in UP

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 127 on Wednesday, with four fresh fatalities and the number of cases in the state rose to 5,175 as 249 more people tested positive for the infection, the health department said. There are 1,981 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. As many as 3,066 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, the health department officials added.

Principal Secretary, Health, and Medical Officer Amit Mohan Prasad said a total of 7,179 COVID-19 tests were conducted across UP in the last 24 hours and the state is also ramping up its pool testing facility. "We are emphasising on surveillance and over 3.38 crore people have been surveyed by 83,405 teams in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The officer said migrant workers coming from other states are being monitored by health workers. The Uttar Pradesh government has asked the migrant workers to strictly follow home quarantine and 'village/mohalla nigrani samitis' are keeping an eye on them, he added. There are 56,019 isolation and 26,419 quarantine beds in the state, Prasad said, adding that there are 1,260 beds with ventilators as well.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the 'Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund' and handed over the first instalment of Rs 15 crore to the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). Speaking on the occasion, he said it was important to bring a new startup policy for agriculture, health, education, and other important sectors so that the youth can connect with it.

"This move will boost job creation and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the state government and SIDBI with this aim in mind," CM Adityanath added. He said a large number of migrant workers have come to Uttar Pradesh at this time and the state government is looking to provide them employment as per their skill. This will not only solve their problems but the benefit of their energy and talent will also be provided to the entire country through Uttar Pradesh, CM Adityanath added.

(With PTI inputs)

