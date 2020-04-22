Uttar Pradesh Declares 11 Districts COVID-19 Free, State Tally At 1,294

Days after the Uttar Pradesh Government declared three districts as free from COVID-19, the State on Wednesday reported that nine more districts have overcome the fatal disease.

As per the State Principal Secretary (Medical & Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, there are no COVID-19 active cases in Pilibhit, Lakihimpur Kheri, Hathras, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur, Maharajganj, Barabanki, Hardoi and Kaushambhi districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The country’s most populous state has reported a total of 1,294 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,134 are active cases. Briefing the reporters, Principal Secretary (medical and health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 42 districts of the state have active coronavirus cases.

"Till now, 1,294 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state, of which 1,134 are active cases. These have been reported from 53 districts of the state. However, 11 out of these 53 districts have zero active cases now,” he said.

Prasad said 140 patients have been discharged after recovering from Coronavirus.

Coronavirus testing strategy in UP

The State Principal Secretary also said that containment exercise is going on in Uttar Pradesh through surveillance, testing, lockdown, quarantine, and treatment. He added that pool testing' was being undertaken in the state.

"Pool testing is also going on in the state. It is usually done where chances of coronavirus cases are low such as the area outside containment zones," Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The pooling of samples involves testing them in batches and when pooled sample tests positive, then individual samples are assessed. Pool testing reduces the number of test kits used, and therefore, increases testing capacity.

"Pool testing is being done at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. Other laboratories in the state should also undertake pool testing," Prasad added.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to 19,984, including 15,474 active cases of the virus.

