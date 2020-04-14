Uttar Pradesh Govt Enforces Stricter Measures In State After COVID-19 Lockdown Extension

Uttar Pradesh government has geared up with stricter measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the state and to ensure smooth supply of essentials in the wake of lockdown extension till May 3.

In a meeting held earlier in the day, it was announced that special attention will be paid to provide medical facilities to people showing symptoms of COVID-19 in all areas of the state. To ensure the safety of health workers who are treating and taking care of COVID-19 patients, additional PPEs will be provided with the help of state COVID-19 fund.

Since farmers cannot harvest the crops owing to the nationwide lockdown, 4,400 mechanised harvesters have been placed in several fields across UP. The government is also ensuring the procurement of the harvested food grains and vegetables and facilitating its smooth supply.

In the wake of the lockdown extension, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed the nodal officers appointed in various states to reach out to the migrant workers and provide adequate facilities to them.

Lockdown enforcement in UP

As of date, 17,585 people have been booked in Uttar Pradesh for violating lockdown restrictions since March 25. In addition to this, 12,632 vehicles have been seized and Rs 6,84,00,000 fine has been collected during checking.

In several crackdowns on black marketing during the lockdown period, 404 FIRs have been filed and 189 people have been booked. In steps to curb the spread of misinformation on social media, 12 TikTok accounts, seven Facebook accounts, four Twitter accounts and one Whatsapp account has been blocked.

As per the state government official, more and more cases of COVID-19 are emerging from areas of hotspots. As many as 445 Coronavirus cases have been reported from the areas of hotspots alone.

Enforcing stricter measures in this second phase of lockdown extension, all areas with more than one positive case will be sealed completely, to curb its spread, the Chief Minister said. Around 86 hospots have been identified across 15 districts so far, and 20 lakh people have been quarantined under such areas. All the areas are being thoroughly sanitised, an official said.

As of date, Uttar Pradesh has reported 657 Coronavirus cases and eight deaths. Besides, 49 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

