Uttar Pradesh: Students Of Class 6 To 9 And 11 To Be Promoted To Next Class Without Exams

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board announced on Monday that all the students of classes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 of schools affiliated to the State Board will be promoted to the next class without any examination.

In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Principal Secretary of Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla issued the order to the Director of the Board of Joint Education and all the District School Inspectors across Uttar Pradesh.

This comes after Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on April 1 had that all CBSE school students of Grades 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class and those in Grades 9 and 11 will be promoted on the basis of their internal assessment.

Centre to decide on reopening educational institutions

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank revealed that the Centre would take a call on the reopening of educational institutions on April 14, the last day of the nationwide lockdown. The decision will be based on the evaluation of the COVID-19 situation. According to Nishank, the priority was to ensure the safety of students and teachers. At the same time, he assured that the students will not face any academic loss if the schools and colleges remained shut beyond April 14. Moreover, Nishank observed that a plan to conduct pending exams and evaluation was ready after the lifting of the lockdown.

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of deadly coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world. Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries.

PM Modi on Saturday held a video conference with the states' Chief Ministers to discuss the situation and get their feedback on whether the 21-day lockdown should be extended. Following the meeting, Telangana, Maharashtra and West Bengal became the latest states to extend the lockdown period by two weeks, after similar moves by Odisha and Punjab earlier this week.

(With inputs from agencies)