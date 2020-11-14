Uttar Pradesh Govt's Website To Celebrate Virtual Deepotsav Crashes On Diwali Eve

An Uttar Pradesh government website created to enable people to light an earthen lamp digitally amid the Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Friday evening crashed due to high participation in the digital event. The website "www.virtualdeepotsav.com" crashed due to heavy traffic of people on the site, an official spokesperson said on late Friday evening. He said the site would be rectified soon and the people will be able to light "diyas" virtually from Saturday morning.

Yogi Adityanath's Diwali address

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday addressed the 'Deepotsav 2020' program from Ayodhya where he spoke about the significance of this year's Diwali, the first since the landmark SC judgment on Ram Janmbhoomi, and how a desire of nearly 500 years would be fulfilled this year. The Chief Minister also welcomed the devotees for joining this program, physically and virtually amid the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In spite of the global epidemic, I welcome all the devotees of Lord Rama who are present here and who have joined this program in a virtual way, on this occasion. This festival has come at a time when the whole world is struggling with Corona," said Yogi Adityanath.

"For many generations, everyone had the same desire in mind that if we could see the construction work of Lord Sri Rama's grand temple, then our birth and life would be blessed. That work has been successful because of Prime Minister Modi ji. On behalf of the people of the state and all the devout devotees, I congratulate Prime Minister Modi for his inspiration, his guidance, his strategy and the fulfillment of the five-century resolve that the country and the world is watching," he added.

Grand Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya

On the occasion of Diwali, Ayodhya will be lit up with 5.51 lakh diyas on the banks of Sarayu river as the country is set to celebrate the first Diwali after the Supreme Court judgement on Ram Mandir. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Governor Anandiben Patel has arrived in the holy city to be a part of the grand Deepotsav. As the country celebrates Dhanteras on Friday, the state tourism has said it is set to register a world record by lighting the maximum number of diyas.

The administration has also made arrangements for people to be a part of the celebration digitally. The move aims to help reduce the risk of people crowding in the area amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

#WATCH: Earthen lamps lit on the bank of River Saryu in Ayodhya as part of 'Deepotsava' celebrations. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/JzdhP7101y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2020

