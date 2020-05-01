Uttar Pradesh: Jail Inmates To Make PPE Kits Developed By IIT Kanpur

As governments around the world are struggling with the lack of personal protection equipment (PPE) amid pandemic, jails in Uttar Pradesh will soon start producing improvised PPE kit developed by IIT-Kanpur researchers. The production of such PPE kits will reportedly begin in Mathura jail as the Senior Superintendent of the prison reportedly said that 20 pieces have been developed on an experimental basis with the help of YouTube video and an NGO.

According to reports, the kits will cost between Rs 150 and Rs 200 per piece but are not meant for doctors who work in the highest risk environment. It will be provided to sanitation workers, jail staff, police personnel in line with suggestions from medical professionals. The improvised kit, reportedly developed by following norms set up by the World Health Organisation (WHO), includes a face mask, latex gloves, shoe covers, arm covers, body cover and a cotton cap.

Reusable kits

The kit will help prevent jail staff and police who frequently interact with crime suspects and accused before testing them for COVID-19. These improvised kits are reusable after sanitation so they can become handy for people continuously working in high-risk areas. India has reported 33610 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far out of which 8373 patients have recovered and 1075 have succumbed to the disease.

