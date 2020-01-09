Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi Youth Develops 'lipstick Gun' For Women

With the increasing concern over women security issue in the country, a youth from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh has developed a new personal security gadget for women. Shyam Chaurasia, an aspiring scientist, has developed a ''lipstick gun'' that can not only trigger off an explosion-like sound but also send a distress signal to the police emergency number 112.

Lipstick Gun

Chaurasia said that he had fitted an additional socket into the normal lipstick cover. "If a woman is caught in an uncomfortable situation, she can simply press the button fitted in the socket. This will trigger a loud explosion-like sound and also send a message to 112. The police will be able to provide security to them immediately. Its voice is so loud that its voice can be heard for 1 kilometre. It is easy to carry and since it is fitted to the normal lipstick, it will not raise any doubts," he said.

READ | In Last Minute Swap, Samajwadi Party Names Ex-BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav Who Had Complained About Forces' Rations As Its Varanasi Candidate Against PM Modi

READ | WATCH: Akhilesh Yadav Breaks His Silence On Rejection Of Ex-BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's Varanasi Candidature; Lashes Out At Prime Minister Modi's 'nationalism'

The lipstick gun is chargeable and is connected to the mobile phone through blue tooth. Chaurasia said that it took him one month to make the gadget which costs around Rs 600. He is planning to get the patent for the device.

Shefali Rai, a student of the Banaras Hindu University, who has used the gadget, said that The lipstick gun is convenient to carry and creates a scare with its explosion sound. She also mentioned that the speciality in this lipstick is that its sound will go up to 1 km away and when you take it out, no one will suspect because it looks like a lipstick.

READ | Ex-BSF Jawan Tej Bahudar Yadav Approaches SC To Challenge Rejection Of His Varanasi Candidature Against PM Modi, Here's His Prayer

READ | SC Dismisses Ex-BSF Jawan And SP Candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav Plea To Overturn EC Decision Rejecting His Varanasi Lok Sabha Poll Nomination

(with agencies input)