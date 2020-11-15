Uttarakhand CM Rawat Boosts Morale Of ITBP, Indian Army Jawans During Diwali

On the occasion of Diwali Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visited the soldiers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Indian Army in the Uttarkashi district on November 14. During his visit, the Chief minister boosted the morale of the security personnel engaged in the line of duty. While celebrating the auspicious festival of lights Rawat distributed sweets to the jawans and praised the work of the ITBP women officers.

'Soldiers definitely deserve our accolades'

The Chief Minister later also visited the Bihar Regiment's 9th Battalion camp at Harshil to celebrate Diwali with the Jawans of the Indian Army where he shared his experiences with the Jawans. He said the Jawans of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces work in extreme circumstances in frontier areas for the security of the country.

"Due to the soldiers, the people of the country sleep in peace. Our Jawans stay away from their families to protect the country with valour and courage. They definitely deserve our accolades," Rawat said.

READ | ITBP Jawans dedicate Vajpayee's poem 'Aao Phir Phir Diya Jalaan' to nation on Diwali

ITBP celebrates Diwali

Meanwhile, the ITBP personnel celebrated Diwali by singing the classic composition 'Aao Phir Se Diya Jalaye' penned by the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The jawans of ITBP dedicated this song to the nation on Diwali. The Governor of Sikkim, Balmiki Prasad Singh, also visited the ITBP jawans at Raj Bhavan in Gangtok to greet them on the auspicious occasion.

READ | Uttarakhand: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat rules out ban on firecrackers

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans

On Saturday, PM Modi also celebrated Diwali with the jawans at Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Recalling the Battle of Longewala, the Prime Minister hailed the Armed forces and paid homage to all the braveheart soldiers as well. PM Modi also spoke about the difficulties faced by the security forces during the pandemic while adding that the government is focused on becoming 'Aatmanirbha' in the defence sector. He also urged the citizens to take inspiration from the soldiers of the forces to bring some positive changes in their lives and remain disciplined.

READ | Uttarakhand: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat lays foundation stone of secretariat building in Gairsain

READ | Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat launches free Wi-Fi service for govt colleges

(With ANI inputs) (Image-PTI)