Uttarakhand Disaster: 50 Bodies Recovered As Operation Intensifies, Says SDRF

As resue operations intensify in the Tapovan tunnel in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, the State Disaster Response Force stated that 12 bodies were recovered on Sunday taking the total number to 50.

50 dead bodies recovered so far

Earlier today, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI that the first body was found at around 5 am this morning and the second body at 6 am.

DGP Ashok Kumar as per ANI said, "Two bodies found this morning from escape tunnel are suspected to be casualties of the glacier mishap. Overnight excavation has resulted in debris mostly. Teams have reached up to 130m inside & trying to fasten the process to reach next tunnel soon."

The drilling of the tunnel began on Saturday in attempt to evacuate the 35 people trapped. While so far, debris have been removed for about 135 meters in the tunnel.Two dumpers have been installed. Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway.

Rescue operation continues in affected areas

At Tapovan, besides the continuing sludge clearing and drilling inside the tunnel, an approach road is being built near the Gauri Shankar temple so that a Pokland machine could be sent down in search of those missing in the debris. A cofferdam is also being constructed at Tapovan to prevent any more water from flushing into the tunnel. Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria also informed that the GSI team is being sent to inspect the lake and submit its report to the district administration at the earliest.

After a glacier breach in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, severe flooding occurred in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers. The heavy flood damaged the pulls, bridges, and the Rishiganga hydro project. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continued rescue operations battle against the odds for the seventh consecutive day at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli district following the flash floods.

