Uttarakhand Disaster: CM Rawat Approves Relocation Of Families, Rescue Operation Continues

Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadoria on Thursday confirmed that the bodies of 36 out of the 206 people missing have been recovered by the rescue forces after the glacier breach triggered flooding in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Also, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had approved the relocation of more than 50 families living in downstream areas (more vulnerable to natural disasters). The proposal said that in Uttarakhand's four districts--Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Tehri, people living in dangerous locations will be relocated. 13 from Chamoli, 30 families from Uttarkashi, four families from Bageshwar and four families from Tehri districts will be rehabilitated.

Installation of earthquake sensors

Also, the Disaster Management Authority has decided to install earthquake sensors in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand. 15 such sensors are to be installed at different places in the state. These sensors will be installed in collaboration with IIT Roorkee. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has agreed to release an amount of Rs 45 lakh for the expenditure on operating the earthquake early warning system. After the consent of the Chief Minister, its GO has been issued by SA Murugeshan, Secretary, Disaster Management Authority.

36 bodies recovered

On Thursday, the water level in the Dhauliganga River rose again. This led to a brief halt in the rescue operation to bring out 25-35 people trapped in the Tapovan-Vishnugad project tunnel for the last four days. However, it was resumed while two more bodies were found. So far, 36 bodies have been recovered from the disaster-hit area, while 206 others are missing. Chamoli's Additional District Information Officer Ravindra Negi said that due to an increase in the water level of the Dhauliganga River, the stalled rescue operation has started again. He said that the rescue teams have resumed the work of removing debris and drilling in the tunnel.

Relief forces at work

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continued rescue operations at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli district on the sixth day following the flash floods. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the rescue operation running at the site of the hydro project of the NTPC at Tapovan. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also directed the DRDO to deploy experts at the site for a better analysis of the situation.

