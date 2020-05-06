Uttarakhand Govt To Bring Back 1.3 Lakh People Stranded In Other States Amid Lockdown

After the MHA allowed the movement of migrant labourers in its revised lockdown guidelines, the Uttrakhand government announced that it would be bringing back around 1.3 lakh of its citizens, mainly comprising of migrant labourers and workers back to the state. The state government announced that it would begin this process to help all the people from the state that are stranded across the country amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

State Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh revealed that the state government is arranging special buses for this purpose and has also requested the central government to run 12 trains to bring back the 1.3 lakh people from Uttarakhand.

Speaking to ANI, state Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said, "So far, 1.30 lakh people have been registered with us, who will be brought back. We are sending state transport buses for them and has also urged the Centre to run 12 trains in this regard."

"At present, 1.31 lakh people including migrant workers and labourers want to return to Uttarakhand from other states while 30,000 people want to move outside Uttarakhand," he added. The Uttarakhand government has already brought 6,000 to 7,000 migrants to the state. Moreover, all preparations are being made for thermal checking and quarantine of people entering the states.

Coronavirus in India

As India is battling the Coronavirus crisis, the country has seen 2,958 new cases in the last 24 hours. According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 49,391, including 33,514 active cases. While 1,694 deaths have been reported overall, around 14,183 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country with 155,25 and 6,245 cases respectively.

(With Agency Inputs)

