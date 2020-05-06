Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Riyaz Naikoo Neutralised By Forces In J&K's Awantipur

In a massive victory for the Indian Armed forces, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo has been gunned down in a joint operation of the Jammu-Kashmir police and Indian Army on Wednesday, as per J&K police. In the operation which began early in the day, two terrorists have been eliminated at J&K's Beighpora area in Awantipur district. The elimination of Naikoo - who is a native of Beighpora has been confirmed by former J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid, who hailed the victory.

Hizbul Mujahideen Commander eliminated

Elimination of top Hizbul Mujahideen Commander #RiyazNaikoo in a joint operation is a big success for J&K Police and Security Forces. He was responsible for kidnapping and killing of multiple policemen. Well done boys! #JaiHind 🇮🇳 — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) May 6, 2020

Awantipora encounter

Sources state that the joint team of J&K police and Army had been conducting a search operation for the past two days, after receiving credible inputs that terrorists were present in the village. J&K police confirmed that the team came in contact with 2 terrorists as they were hiding in their uncle's house in Awantipur. After gunbattle of almost 8 hours, the forces eliminated the terrorists.

Counter-terror operation in Handwara

This comes three days after a team comprising of five Army and JK Police personnel entered the target area in Jammu Kashmir's Handwara occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civilians taken hostage in a house in Changimul, Handwara, the Army said. Two terrorists were eliminated and the team of five security forces personnel comprising of two Army officers, two Army soldiers, and one JK Police Sub Inspector attained martyrdom. Top Lashkar-e Taiba commander Haider from Pakistan has been killed in Handwara encounter.