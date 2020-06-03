Uttarakhand: All Inbound Travellers To Either Be Institutionalized Or Home Quarantined

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) on Wednesday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for interstate and intrastate movement of people as the country steps into 'Unlock-1'. As per the order issued by USDMA, persons entering the state from 'high-COVID-19 infected cities', will have to go through a period of 7 days in institutional quarantine and subsequent 14 days in-home quarantine, irrespective of their mode of travel.

The SOP added, that such people, however, had the option of choosing either a government institutional quarantine facility (non-payment basis) or a paid quarantine facility (payment to be made by the quarantined individual). Further, all inbound persons, from cities with low COVID numbers had to also be home quarantined for 14 days.

Read: Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj Quarantined After Wife Tests COVID-19 Positive

Read: COVID-19: Uttarakhand Minister's Family Readmitted Hours After Being Discharged

"In cases where results of the samples of asymptomatic persons in institutional quarantine are still awaited, they shall be discharged from the quarantine facility on completion of 10 days. But close monitoring of their health condition for the subsequent period of 14 days during home quarantine shall be done through the teams identified by district magistrates," it added.

"Details of such discharged persons shall be shared with the satellite control room on a daily basis," it said adding that all inbound persons from other states, irrespective of the mode of travel, shall mandatorily register themselves on the web portal -- https://dsclservices.in/uttarakhand-migrant-registration.php. "No permit/permission will be required for inter-district movement between orange/green zones," the order said.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand has 784 active cases of coronavirus with 252 cured/migrated/discharged and 7 deaths.

Read: 105 New COVID-19 Cases In Uttarakhand, Tally 907

Read: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Self-isolates After Meeting COVID Positive Minister

(With ANI Inputs)