Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Self-isolates After Meeting COVID Positive Minister

In a major development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and three cabinet colleagues have self-quarantined themselves on Monday. This was done after Rawat and the cabinet members met with Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj last week, who has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Uttarakhand has 800 active cases and 5 deaths.

Uttarkhand Minister's wife tests positive

On Sunday, Satpal Maharaj was quarantined after his wife Amrita Rawat tested positive for coronavirus. At least 41 members living at his residence were also quarantined. His test results, which were received on Monday, declared him Coronavirus positive.

"Amrita Rawat's report has come and she has tested positive for coronavirus. She has been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh. Cabinet minister and his staff have been quarantined," District Magistrate Ashish Srivastava told ANI.

COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

According to the recent reports of Monday, 23 more people in Uttarakhand have tested positive for coronavirus and the state's tally has climbed to 929. Uttarakhand has also seen deadly forest fires in the past week. According to reports, as many as 46 forest fires have been raging in the hill state of Uttarakhand over the last five days. The forest fires this year have seen a drop from 1000 fires that were reported last year.

The Centre has announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases. India's active cases stand at 93,322, recovered cases at 91,818 with 5,394 fatalities.

As per the new guidelines, night curfew timings have been amended to 9:00 PM to 5 AM throughout the nation, except for essential services. Moreover, the MHA has stated that lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30, allowing only essential activities and no movement of people in or out of it. The MHA has also ordered states to ensure no restriction in the movement of goods and persons intra-state and inter-state. Movement of Shramik and passenger trains, domestic air travel, movement of stranded Indians abroad will continue as per SOPs.

