Uttarakhand Rains: Govt Sanctions 10 Cr To Each DM For Food, Other Immediate Arrangements

As the state continues to battle the worst flood situation after heavy rainfall and landslides, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for all District Magistrates as a relief fund so that they can make the necessary arrangements at present. Dhami said that the forces are working to clear the roads and rescue the tourists who are stranded. He added that the situation at Char Dham Yatra is gradually returning to normal.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that the rain has "slowed down" but there has been massive damage. The local administration has been urged to make plans to ensure that residents do not lack food and water, said Uttarakhand CM. Normalcy will take time to return - highways were washed away, landslides occurred, rivers altered course, villages were impacted, and bridges fell, he noted.

Uttarakhand Govt to give Rs 4 lakh to kin of victims

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with families of victims impacted by severe rains in the Kumaon and Garhwal districts of the state. He also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in the disaster.

Uttarakhand CM noted, "Visiting all locations struck by calamity. We want to clear blocked roads first. Water had entered houses, local admn has been asked to make arrangements to see that people don't lack food & water. Rs 4 Lakhs compensation being given to families who lost someone."

Uttarakhand floods

Uttarakhand, which has been experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall over the last few days, has so far reported 42 rain-related deaths, with many people still missing and buried beneath debris from landslides. Speaking on the matter, Uttarakhand DIG Nilesh Anand Bharne stated that the number of victims in the Kumaon region alone has surpassed 40, bringing the total death toll in the state to 47.

The state administration has dispatched forces to expand relief and rescue efforts to flood-affected residents. In addition, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) saved around 300 people.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/ANI