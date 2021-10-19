Uttarakhand Rains: People Rescued After Landslide Blocks Badrinath Highway

Uttarakhand has been facing heavy to very heavy rainfall over the past few days, further triggering landslides and a flood-like situation. Amid this, a video shared by news agency ANI shows the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) rescuing people from a car stuck at the Lambagad nullah (drain) near Badrinath's National Highway due to the continuous rainfall and bad weather condition.

The BRO was seen rescuing the car which was stuck in the strong current with the help of a JCB machine. Meanwhile, the heavy rainfall followed by landslides and floods have affected several national highways and roads with debris blocking each one of them

There are reports of debris accumulation on Uttarakhand's Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway further damaging dozens of vehicles. Apart from that, the link road of Khankhra-Khedakhal-Khirsu has also been blocked due to landslides.

The landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have created a difficult situation for the people, vehicles as well as tourists who are currently in Uttarakhand for the Badrinath Char Dham Yatra.

Apart from that, there has been a power cut in several areas including the district headquarters followed by a rise in water levels in several rivers including the Nandakini river.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Uttarakhand predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state over the next few days. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took a detailed review of the situation from the disaster control room of the state secretariat.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are being carried out for rescuing the people stuck due to rainfall and landslides. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police forces have also been deployed throughout the state. Earlier, around 22 devotees were rescued by the force while returning from the Kedarnath temple after the Char Dham Yatra was halted by the state government further advising people to not continue on the journey until the weather improves.

Uttarakhand Govt extends help to people

The state government has been monitoring the situation further deploying forces to rescue people and take them to safer places. Also, a helpline number has been provided for seeking assistance. Issuing the helpline number, the Uttarakhand Tourism Department wrote, "Heavy rainfall is occurring in many areas of Uttarakhand. Due to this, Shri Badrinath Dham Yatra has been stopped for some time. Snowfall in the upper regions of the state and moderate to intense thunder in some areas along with lightning and hail is also expected."

उत्तराखंड के कई इलाकों में भारी वर्षा हो रही है। इसके चलते श्री बद्रीनाथ धाम यात्रा कुछ समय के लिए रोक दी गई है। राज्य के ऊपरी क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी और कुछ क्षेत्रों में मध्यम से तीव्र गर्जन के साथ आकाशीय बिजली गिरने एवं ओलावृष्टि की भी आशंका जताई गई है। pic.twitter.com/KSsplEScyT — Uttarakhand Tourism (@UTDBofficial) October 18, 2021

