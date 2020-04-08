Uttarakhand Sends Proposal To Centre To Extend COVID-19 Lockdown

The Uttarakhand government has sent a proposal to the Centre to extend the coronavirus lockdown in the state after a consensus in the State Cabinet, state Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik said on Wednesday. The state has reported 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far while five have recovered. No deaths have been reported.

READ | UP To Seal Hotspots In 15 Most COVID-hit Districts Till April 15 As Cases Soar

This comes amid a growing number of states vouching for the extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar. The country entered its fourteenth day of the shutdown aimed to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Earlier, the PM held an all-party meeting via video conference to discuss the fight against the novel coronavirus. As per sources, the Centre will take the final decision on the extension of the nationwide lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with all the Chief Ministers on April 11. India has recorded 149 COVID-19 deaths, active cases soar to 4643. 402 have been discharged till date.

(PTI photo)

READ | 180 Tablighi Jamaat Attendees Come Forward After Uttarakhand DGP's Appeal

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre Mulls Extending Lockdown Post-April 14; Cases At 5194