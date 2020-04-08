180 Tablighi Jamaat Attendees Come Forward After Uttarakhand DGP's Appeal

Around 180 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz have come forward in Uttarakhand after state Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Raturi's appeal. According to reports, the DGP on April 5 had warned the people who had attended the religious event to come forward and disclose the information within 24 hours, otherwise, an FIR will be registered against them under sections related to attempt to murder.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, ADG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar, said, "After the appeal, 180 people have come forward. But two persons are yet to surrender so we have registered a case against them."

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction for the government to impose a complete ban on all activities of the Tablighi Jamaat with immediate effect.

What is the Nizamuddin Case?

A religious program was organized at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which was attended by over three thousand people, from India and abroad, who since dispersed. After attending the meeting, which took place prior to the nationwide lockdown but after the Delhi government's own directive against such gatherings, many of the attendees returned to other parts of the country, with the spread of the COVID-19 virus now being confirmed from numerous states as a result.

A case was registered by the Delhi Police against Maulana Saad and other officials of Tablighi Jamaat for violating the restriction pertaining to a religious gathering. Sections under the Epidemic Disease Act,1897 and Sections 269, 270, 271 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked.

In the FIR, it has been stated that the congregation failed to take safety measures for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. In an alleged audiotape of the Markaz accessed by Republic TV, a preacher is telling people that the coronavirus is a conspiracy to disrupt their way of life, going on to make statements against science and general guidelines of public health.

Coronavirus cases soar in India

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 4,789 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 4,312 active cases. While 124 deaths have been reported overall, around 353 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

(With ANI Inputs)

