Uttarakhand: 325 COVID Care Centres Are Functioning In The State, Claims CM Rawat

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat on June 5 claimed that the state currently had 325 COVID Care Centres. According to reports, an official release by the Chief Ministers Office stated that the Chief Minister had a review meeting with other state officials about the COVID-19 situation in Uttarakhand. In the meeting, he said that the COVID Care Centres has all the necessary facilities for the treatment and care of people infected by the deadly coronavirus.

'Majority of the beds remain vacant'

The Chief Minister also added that at present, 325 COVID Care Centres are functioning in the state. "These centres have a total bed capacity of 22,890 of which 289 beds are in use while 22,601 beds are vacant," he said.

The Chief Minister further added, "The number of oxygen support beds in COVID facility in the state was 673 on May 15, which has now increased to 1126. The number of ventilators has been increased from 116 to 159. The recovery rate and doubling rate are better than the national average and they are continuously improving. Testing of samples is also increasing with each passing day with a total of availability of 7 labs in the state."

The Chief Minister also stated that if the state continued with its current state of vigilance then the coronavirus situation could hopefully be brought under control soon. In the last 24 hours, Uttarakhand has reported 31 new positive coronavirus cases and this takes the total reported cases in the state to 3,124. The state also has a recovery rate of 80.79 among COVID-19 patients.

(Input Credit: ANI) (Image Credit: PTI)

