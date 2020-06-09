Uttrakhand Declares Garisain As Its Summer Capital, CM Rawat Expresses His Happiness

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, on Monday, expressed his happiness on the announcement of the state's new summer capital Gairsain in Chamoli district and said that it will be soon be recognised as one of the most beautiful capitals. The move was first underlined in the state's 2017 vision document.

'Beautiful capital'

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Today is a historical day. On March 4 this year, we had announced that Garisain will become the summer capital of the state. People from across the board had expressed their happiness over the development. I congratulate them today."

"The 2017 vision document mentions, making Garisain the summer capital of the state. An action plan is being prepared for the development of infrastructure in the area. The experts are also being consulted on this," Trivendra Singh Rawat added.

A notification was issued by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh after Governor Baby Rani Maurya gave her assent to the mob, declaring Garisain as the summer capital of the state. "The Governor is hereby pleased to give her assent for declaration of Bhararisen (Garisain) district Chamoli as the summer capital of Uttarakhand State," an official order had said.

The chief minister dedicated Gairsain's summer capital status to the thousands of men and women of Uttarakhand who fought for its statehood. Rawat added that a lake is being developed on the Ramganga, a tributary of the Ganga, to streamline water supply to Gairsain and adjoining areas, including Bhararisain where the assembly is located.

Talking about improving the infrastructure in the region, CM Rawat said that roads connecting Gairsain and Bhararisain would be widened as required, and work on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project, which would take tracks near Gairsain, was taking place at a rapid pace.

