Uttarakhand's Doubling Rate Stands At 26.6 Days; Ranks 3rd In Controlling Coronavirus: CM

With the rate of daily Coronavirus (COVID-19) dropping in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that the state's COVID-19 doubling rate stands at 26.6 days. Rawat added that the state ranks third in preventing coronavirus infection.

"Whereas in India, the average doubling rate is 7.5 days, in Uttarakhand, it is 26.6 days. The state ranks third in preventing corona infection," Rawat said.

He expressed satisfaction over the work of health professional, sanitation workers and police officials and praised the public for the support in controlling COVID-19 in the state. The Chief Minister directed the officials to give relaxations in the lockdown as per the guidelines of the Government of India. He also instructed the officers that for effective control of COVID-19, the practice of honouring corona warriors with garlands, shawls and bouquets should be banned.

"Corona warriors are being honoured by garlanding, shawls or giving bouquets, it should be completely banned," he said.

Further empathising with local people, Rawat said that an action plan should be made for how to generate income for small businessmen and local people. He stated that permission should be given for agricultural works as per the guidelines and added that mart city operations can also be started with less manpower.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre to pass ordinance to protect COVID warriors; cases- 20471

India's Doubling Rate Improves To 7.5 Post Lockdown

India's doubling rate of COVID-19 — the number of days in which cases double — has improved to 7.5 due to lockdown, as against 3.4 before the nationwide lockdown, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The rate of recovery of COVID-19 patients in the country has also improved to 14.75%, even as the rate of increase in fresh positive cases has jumped.

"We calculate the doubling rate of cases at regular intervals. When we calculated it based on the data of the last seven days, we found that India's doubling rate which was 3.4 before lockdown has now improved to 7.5. Another good news is that 18 States have a better rate than the national average," joint secretary for Health, Lav Aggarwal, told reporters in a press briefing.

READ: Centre brings ordinance to end violence against health workers, details jail terms

As of date, 15,474 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 3,869 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 5,218. 640 deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

READ: Karnataka to allow select activities in non-containment zones from April 23; details here

READ: IMA Prez lauds ordinance to protect healthcare workers, thanks govt for fulfilling demand

(with inputs from ANI)